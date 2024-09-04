Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.96. The company had a trading volume of 45,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,325. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.