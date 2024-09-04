Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Shares of IMKTA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,087. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $67.10 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,901 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $401,386.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

