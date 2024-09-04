Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Sells 46,012 Shares of Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,286,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,797.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,531. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.96. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 839,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 61,260 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

