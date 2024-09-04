Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Insider Sells 3,198 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
OSCR stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. 2,028,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,344. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60, a PEG ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.61.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Oscar Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
