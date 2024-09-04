International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 28.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.95. 460,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,444. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $204.72. The stock has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.69 and a 200 day moving average of $182.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Farmers National Bank increased its position in International Business Machines by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 22,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

