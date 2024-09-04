Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of VBF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. 38,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,029. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $16.86.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

