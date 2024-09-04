Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.39

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 24998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

