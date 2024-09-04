Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.46.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

