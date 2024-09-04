Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Archer Investment Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 5.5% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,822,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $461.81 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.72.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

