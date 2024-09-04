Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IIM remained flat at $12.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 122,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,980. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.