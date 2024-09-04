Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:IIM remained flat at $12.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 122,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,980. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
