IOTA Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $424.94 million and $6.96 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000796 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,420,882,505 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

