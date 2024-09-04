iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.78.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.