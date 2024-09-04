iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is VERITY Wealth Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 15.6% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after acquiring an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,487,000 after acquiring an additional 228,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $553.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $477.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

