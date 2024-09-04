iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.4% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $553.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

