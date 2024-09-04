iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 251,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $301,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,699. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

