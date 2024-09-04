iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.89. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

