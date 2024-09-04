iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,627 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,940 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

