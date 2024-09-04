iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 280,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,003,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $354.18. 496,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,072. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

