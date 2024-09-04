iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Certus Wealth Management LLC

Certus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.20. 24,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,856. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $275.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

