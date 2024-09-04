iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is Gries Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gries Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 2.4% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gries Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160,092 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,759,000 after buying an additional 363,201 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,534,000 after buying an additional 95,066 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IYW stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.38. The stock had a trading volume of 304,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.73 and a 200 day moving average of $140.48. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.