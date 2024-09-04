Jack Pailing Sells 230,000 Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68), for a total value of £119,600 ($157,264.96).

Naked Wines Stock Performance

Naked Wines stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 55 ($0.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,560. The firm has a market cap of £40.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.86, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. Naked Wines plc has a twelve month low of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 77.90 ($1.02). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Get Naked Wines alerts:

About Naked Wines

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.