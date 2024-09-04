Jack Pailing Sells 230,000 Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68), for a total value of £119,600 ($157,264.96).
Naked Wines Stock Performance
Naked Wines stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 55 ($0.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,560. The firm has a market cap of £40.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.86, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. Naked Wines plc has a twelve month low of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 77.90 ($1.02). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.
About Naked Wines
