Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 1,351,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,527,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,281.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,281.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at $265,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,336. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 616,579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 28.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 55,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 52.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

