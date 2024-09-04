Kava (KAVA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.80 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Kava has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $324.16 million and $6.80 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00038135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,748 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

