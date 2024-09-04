Larson Financial Group LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 212,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 37,030 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,008,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,029,000 after buying an additional 757,021 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,868,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,203,000 after acquiring an additional 121,828 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $1,804,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. 189,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,066. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.02 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

