Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 5,809 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $79.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $82.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

