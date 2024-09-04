Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $4.95

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $4.76. Lavoro shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 417 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lavoro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Lavoro Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $560.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $514.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.60 million. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

