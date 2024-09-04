Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $895,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

