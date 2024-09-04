Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 139 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.45.

Netflix Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $672.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $660.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $632.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,757 shares of company stock worth $85,648,496. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

