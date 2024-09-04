Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 497 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $818,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,143,000. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,998.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 90,909 shares during the period.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

