Litecoin Cash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $69.33 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $69.33 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 14% against the dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,227,262 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,197,699.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.003391 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
