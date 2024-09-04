Litecoin Price Tops $65.81 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.93 billion and $320.48 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $65.81 or 0.00113443 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009885 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,938,687 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

