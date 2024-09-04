Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Down 1.1%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $253.00 and last traded at $255.26. Approximately 421,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,131,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.94.

The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.41.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 736.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

