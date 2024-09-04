MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading Up 3.2%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.72 and last traded at $91.50. 227,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 739,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average is $77.95.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 5.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.