Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 10,001,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 57,379,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 5.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The business had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 261.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after buying an additional 2,340,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 186.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 4,394.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $11,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

