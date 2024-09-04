Markel Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $19,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 452.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 964.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $360.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,478. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.90. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $318.68 and a one year high of $671.62.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by ($2.20). Cable One had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $394.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 30.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $533.33.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

