Markel Group Inc. Buys 180 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. owned 0.37% of NVR worth $87,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,851,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $246,031,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in NVR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,994,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NVR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,150,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 98.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $89.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9,143.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,353. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $9,360.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8,389.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,919.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

