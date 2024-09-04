Markel Group Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Markel Group Inc. decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 285,000 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.48.

CVS Health Stock Up 3.5 %

CVS stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.37. 4,810,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,146,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07. The company has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.