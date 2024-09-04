Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE LMT opened at $567.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $518.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $572.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

