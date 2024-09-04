Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $294.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.65 and a 200 day moving average of $288.57. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $214.53 and a one year high of $302.75.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

