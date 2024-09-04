Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $482.31 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $445.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $454.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,282,931 shares of company stock worth $583,107,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

