Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 51.4% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 173.7% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.80. 150,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,990. The company has a market cap of $446.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,282,931 shares of company stock worth $583,107,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

