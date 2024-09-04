McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,767. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.69. The stock has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.89.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

