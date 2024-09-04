Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading Down 4%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 2,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 946,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MESO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $759.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 50.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

