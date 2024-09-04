Metars Genesis Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $112.53 Million (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $112.53 million and approximately $106,670.85 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.29946964 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $105,557.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

