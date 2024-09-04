Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,212 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $125.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $126.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

