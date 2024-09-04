Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.5% during the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.