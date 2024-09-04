Moonbeam Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $143.42 million and $4.82 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00037815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,135,270,183 coins and its circulating supply is 896,248,454 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

