Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.57. 60,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 716,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

A number of analysts have commented on MYGN shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

