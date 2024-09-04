NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 706.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NTAP traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.65. 286,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.08 and its 200-day moving average is $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.96. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,604,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

