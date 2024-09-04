New World Advisors LLC Buys 50 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $40,335,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $607.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,842. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $622.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $232.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.